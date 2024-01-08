Christopher Nolan takes home the gold medal from this year's Golden Globe award

Christopher Nolan has secured the gold medal from this year's Golden Globe award ceremony, receiving his very first Golden Globe for Best Director for his 2023 film Oppenheimer, a 3-hour historical drama about the ethical dilemma and the consequences of Nuclear weapons.

Although this is his first win, it is not his first nomination at the Globes, having previously nominated for his writing of 2000's film Momento, writing and directing 2010's Inception, and directing 2017's Dunkirk. With 2023 being such a massive year for movies, the competition was somewhat fierce, with several huge names in the race. Nolan was up against Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, Martin Scorcese for Killers of the Flower Moon, Celine Song for Past Lives, and Greta Gerwig for her massively successful Barbie.

When Nolan took to the stage, he honored a dear friend, stating, "The only time I've ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend, Heath Ledger, and that was complicated and challenging for me," Nolan directed Ledger in his 2008 superhero flick The Dark Knight, the actor sadly passed at the age of only 28 of an accidental overdose shorting after filming was complete.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

"I thought it would be simpler accepting for myself. But, as a director, I realize I can only accept this on behalf of people. As directors, we bring people together, and we try to get them to give their best." He gave a shout-out to the rest of his Oppenheimer ensemble, including leading man Cillian Murphy, who Nolan stated was "My partner in crime for 20 years," closing out his speech by acknowledging the incredible work of his "amazing crew."

Oppenheimer crushed all expectations and exploded at the box office to become the third-highest-grossing film in 2023 and has shaken up the Golden Globes, being nominated for 8 awards - the second-highest nominations of any film this year.