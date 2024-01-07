Robert Downey Jr. wins best supporting actor at Golden Globes for Oppenheimer

Robert Downey Jr. has picked up a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony for 2024 is in full swing, and Oppenheimer has secured an early win with Robert Downey Jr adding a new Golden Globe to his collection.

The beloved actor won the Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. Downey undoubtedly deserved the win for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in the film, but his win was far from guaranteed.

The competition was fierce this year with nominees such as Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Defoe for Poor Things, Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, and Charles Melton for May December, all of which were award-worthy performances.

Downey accepted his Award on stage and said in his acceptance speech, "A sweeping story about the ethical dilemma of nuclear weapons grosses $ 1 billion, does that track? No," he then went on to say "But, because Universal went all in on Christopher Nolan to direct Cillian Murphy, with Emma Thomas producing, With Emily (Blunt), and Florence (Pugh), and this cast and crew, and helped them render a goddamn masterpiece."

This was not Downey's first nomination for a Golden Globe, which came about for his starring role in 1993's Chaplin. He then went on to win his first Golden Globe as part of an ensemble cast for 1994's Short Cuts before going on to win his first for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 2001 TV series Ally McBeal.

Downey secured another nomination for his controversial role in Tropic Thunder but would ultimately end up winning his second Golden Globe Award for his starring role in the widely successful Guy Ritchie-directed Sherlock Holmes.

