Gaming industry insider makes sharp Nintendo Switch 2 price prediction

A gaming industry analyst predicted Nintendo will announce its next-generation console in 2024, and it will be an 'iteration' of the current Switch.

Rumors surrounding Nintendo's next-generation console have been swirling for quite some time now, and now to add even more fuel to fire a gaming industry insider has thrown out a price prediction and an approximate announcement window.

That industry insider is Kantan Games CEO and gaming industry analyst Dr. Serkan Toto, who spoke to GamingIndustry.biz about Nintendo's upcoming console and what it could entail. The Kantan Games CEO told the publication that he expects Nintendo will likely be an iteration of the current Nintendo Switch and won't be a complete overhaul of its design. The next-generation console will feature additional "bells and whistles," but overall will be similar to the Nintendo Switch, per Toto.

Furthermore, Toto explains that since Nintendo has the juggernaut title Pokemon under its belt and how closely associated that game is with portability, there is "no way" Nintendo will choose to "drop the portability feature for their next big thing." Given these comments, Toto expects that the new Nintendo console will feature the same hybrid design as the Nintendo Switch but will come with noticeable performance upgrades and additional features.

"I believe the next hardware will drop next year for $400," Toto said, referring to 2024. "There is a high chance that games will cost more, too: $70."

As for announcements, Toto expects that Nintendo will officially unveil its new device in the first half of 2024 and that it will be priced at $400, along with the high chance that games will be increased to $70ea, as tested by the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

"The next system is also likely to be an iteration rather than a revolution," Toto said. "Nintendo might add some bells and whistles to the device, but it will be similar to the current Switch. And because there is Pokémon, and Pokémon is associated with handheld gaming, there is no way on earth Nintendo will drop the portability feature for their next big thing."

Previous leaks suggested that Nintendo's next console will push 4K with DLSS support thanks to the adoption of an NVIDIA Ampere-Lovelace hybrid chip. These previous rumors, backed up by leaked emails between Activision and Nintendo, placed the new Nintendo console's performance closer to the PS4 / Xbox One. More specifically, when docked it was expected the new console could reach speeds near the Xbox Series S, and performance similar to an ASUS ROG Ally in handheld.

Other rumors suggested that Nintendo is planning on releasing a digital-only version of the new console, which wouldn't feature a cartridge slot. However, these rumors don't necessarily line up with the company's financials that indicate Nintendo still depends quite a lot on physical game sales, and while digital software sales of games are steadily increasing, the company still does the majority of its game sales in physical cartridges.

It's possible Nintendo may be considering releasing a digital-only version of its next console, but it's not likely it will announce it or release it before a physical cartridge version. Check out some previous Nintendo Switch 2 rumors below.