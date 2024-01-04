Wolverine leak may reinforce PS5 Pro's AI chip rumors

Leaked slides from the Insomniac Games hack suggests that Sony's new PlayStation 5 Pro or PlayStation 6 will use AI to upscale graphics and resolution.

The illegal ransomware hack on Insomniac Games has delivered tons of leaks about Wolverine, new Spider-Man games, and potentially even Sony's upcoming PS5 Pro.

Reports indicate that Sony will release an upgraded PS5 Pro sometime in 2024. Like the original PS4 Pro, the Gen9 PS5 Pro may also prioritize graphics upscaling technology thanks to a special new chip. Sony is said to be working on some sort of proprietary raytracing acceleration tech that's akin to DLSS, potentially via new dedicated AI hardware.

The recent Insomniac Games hack appears to reinforce this theory. The hack saw hundreds of thousands of confidential files and materials leaked onto the internet, including new info about Insomniac's upcoming Wolverine game set for 2025. One slide specifically mentions complex game features like AI upscaling via machine learning, fluid dynamics, and deformable surfaces.

It's hard to say whether or not this slide is referring to the base PlayStation 5 or the new PlayStation 5 Pro.

Remember that the current PS5 model does indeed support machine learning (ML), and that Insomniac Games helped lead the charge with MLgame design in Spider-Man Miles Morales. The studio used ML inference to help make Miles Morales' suits more detailed and defined.

Sony has also been working on AI and machine learning tech for a while--the PS5 was built with ML capabilities that are being used today--and the internal AI teams have also been collaborating with various first-party PlayStation game developers including Insomniac Games.

The company has filed recent patents that could give further clues on a dedicated AI chip being used for predictive gaming purposes.