On a tight budget? Steam has tons of great games on sale for $5

Tapped out during the holidays? Need to save money but still want to game? The Steam Winter Sale discounts a ton of awesome back-catalog games for $5.

Steam's Winter Sale is here, offering good tidings and cheer (and lots of savings).

2023 has been a rough year for a lot of people, so if you're skint for cash, Steam once again has you covered. PC gamers can choose from a pretty wide selection of great games at or below $5. Of course you'll be getting back catalog games that can vary from old to relatively fossilized, but there's still some high-quality experiences to be had for under a fiver, like Far Cry 3 and one of my favorite new bullet hell survivor games from 2023, Halls of Torment.

Based on Steam's search page, there are 46,967 items currently on sale for under $5. Most of these are games, namely smaller-scale indies, but there's quite a bit of DLC and extra content like soundtracks thrown in as well. You can find all of the items on sale below $5 via this search link.

Below we've listed some of the more noteworthy games on discount as part of the Steam Winter Sale:

