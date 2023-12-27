Apple iPhone design boss joins Jony Ive, Sam Altman to build the 'iPhone of AI'

Apple's "legendary designer," Jony Ive, and OpenAI founder Sam Altman have now acquired another Apple design veteran: Tang Tan.

Tan will join LoveForm and will help the company shape the look and capabilities of its new products, according to Bloomberg's sources. Altman has been at the forefront of AI for a while now, with ChatGPT used by millions across the planet, where Altman has plans to provide the software side of things -- AI -- to new devices.

Ive worked with Steve Jobs at Apple and created some of the most iconic designs of our times, with devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac all getting that Ive touch. Tan will be leading a new hardware engineering product at LoveForm, leaving his former position as Apple's vice president of iPhone and Watch product designs.

What can we expect? AI-powered products for your house, including something that we all know is coming: the 'iPhone of AI" that I'm sure we'll hear more about in 2024 and beyond.

As for Apple, the company has around 14 staffers of Ive's former team at Apple leave teh company, with only around 12 of the designers who used to work for Ive still at Apple. Earlier this year we saw Apple's Ive successor -- Evans Hankey -- leave the company only after being with Apple for a few years. Apple then had its chief operating officer Jeff Williams help steer the designs of Apple's future products directly.

LoveForm has a few big clients on its side, including companies like Airbnb as well as Ferrari, which Ive used to work for in a multi-year deal after he left Apple. Speaking of Apple, Ive's company had a three-year deal with the iPhone giant to provide consulting services for them, a relationship that ended in 2022.

There have also been over 20 former Apple staffers that have joined LoveForm since Ive left... and the list only gets bigger. We should expect more changes in the future for LoveForm, especially with Altman and AI thrown into the mix.