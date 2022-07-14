All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Legendary designer Jony Ive leaves Apple, been with them since the 90s

Apple designer Jony Ive distances himself from the company, with Ive joining the company back in 1992 helping Steve Jobs.

Published Thu, Jul 14 2022 7:59 PM CDT
Apple designer Jony Ive is officially finished with the company, after leaving back in 2019 to form his own design firm... Apple became one of his biggest clients, until now.

Jony Ive's own design firm is called LoveFrom, with clients that include Ferrari -- and until now, Apple -- but sources close to The New York Times say that Apple and Ive have agreed to end their partnership. The two companies had a multi-year contract, where LoveFrom reportedly made over $100 million.

The contract was up for renewal but it seems both parties didn't want to move on, with The New York Times sources saying that there were executives inside of Apple that were concerned with how much money they were handing over to Ive and his design firm. On top of that, other Apple staffers were pissed that designers were defecting from Apple to LoveFrom, not a good thing for Ive, or Apple.

NEWS SOURCE:9to5mac.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

