Apple's former design boss has joined Ferrari, new multi-year deal

Ferrari secures ex-Apple design chief Jony Ive, we should expect Ferrari's future cars to be the most revolutionary, breathtaking.

Published Mon, Sep 27 2021 8:36 PM CDT
Apple designer Jony Ive left the company back in June 2019 to open up his own company, which his first client was Apple -- but now LoveForm has signed a new multi-year partnership with Ferrari.

In a press release, Ferrari said: "The first expression of this new partnership will bring together Ferrari's legendary performance and excellence with LoveFrom's unrivalled experience and creativity that has defined extraordinary world changing products".

LoveFrom co-founders Jony Ive and Marc Newson said in a joint statement: "As Ferrari owners and collectors, we could not be more excited about collaborating with this extraordinary company and in particular with the design team expertly led by Flavio Manzoni... We see some uniquely exciting opportunities working together which we believe will yield important and valuable work".

LoveFrom was involved with the design work of Apple's latest 24-inch Mac, so we should expect Ferrari to make good use of LoveForm's design flow in their future cars.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, corporate.ferrari.com, topgear.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

