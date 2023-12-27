ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12GB includes new 12V-2x6 power connector

The new ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER DUAL graphics card is on the way, will feature the new 12V-2x6 power connector... ready for SFF gaming PCs.

ASUS has a new custom GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12GB graphics card on the way, and now we've got some leaked photos of the new card, which rocks the updated 12V-2x6 power connector.

4

ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER (source: Momomo_US)

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The upcoming ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER DUAL graphics card features a dual-fan custom design and a smaller 2.46-slot form factor which makes it perfect for smaller rigs. You'll have the updated RTX 4070 SUPER inside, which should get you closer to 10-15% more performance over the RTX 4070 non-SUPER card.

We can also see that ASUS is extending the backplate on the back of the RTX 4070 SUPER DUAL graphic card, which extends past the PCB itself. Nice touch there, ASUS.

4

ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER (source: Momomo_US)

There's also a BIOS switch on the back of the ASUS RTX 4070 SUPER DUAL graphics card, which will let you tweak your card between Performance and Quiet modes. ASUS will be offering its new RTX 4070 SUPER DUAL graphics card in both OC (overclocking) and non-OC models, as well as upcoming members of the TUF Gaming family of RTX 4070 SUPER cards.

4

ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER (source: Momomo_US)

NVIDIA will be unveiling its new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series of graphics cards at CES 2024, which is right around the corner.