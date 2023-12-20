KIOXIA is producing microSDXC memory cards with a breakthrough 2TB of storage capacity

A world record for microSD capacity, KIOXIA's new EXCERIA PLUS G2 2TB microSDXC memory cards are now in production and expected to hit retail soon.

KIOXIA has announced that it has started mass production of its new 2 Terabyte capacity microSDXC memory card, making it the smallest and largest storage solution. If you've put a microSD memory card in a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, tablet, digital camera, or smartphone, then you'll no doubt be aware of how impressive this is - these things are tiny!

KIOXIA's new EXCERIA PLUS G2 2TB microSDXC memory cards.

KIOXIA's new EXCERIA PLUS G2 2TB microSDXC memory cards use the company's innovative BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory with a specialized in-house controller to fit 2 TB of storage capacity within the microSD form factor. According to KIOXIA, it has stacked "sixteen 1 terabit dies of 3D flash memory" while staying within the maximum spec thickness of just 0.8mm - remarkable.

You're probably wondering about speed; the KIOXIA's new EXCERIA PLUS G2 2TB microSDXC memory cards meet UHS Speed Class 3, Application Class 1 (A1), and Video Speed Class 30 (V30). In real-world data, this is a read speed of up to 100 MB/s and a write speed of up to 90 MB/s.

With a 2 TB capacity, this equates to over 41 hours of high-quality video at 100mbps, and if slapped into a Steam Deck or ROG Ally PC gaming handheld, that would mean the ability to install over 100 games.

"These new, enhanced cards can become a sought-after option by many smartphone owners, content creators, dashcam and video bloggers, and on-the-go gamers alike," says Jamie Stitt, General Manager B2C Sales & Marketing, KIOXIA Europe. "We are pleased to offer extra performance and capacity through these new EXCERIA PLUS G2 2TB microSDXC cards."

And with production underway, expect these to hit retail sometime in the coming quarter.