LIAN LI's new interlocking 'UNI FAN TL' fans have tiny displays embedded in the frame

LIAN LI is looking to 'redefine cooling' with its new UNI FAN TL LCD and UNI FAN TL series, which includes models with little LCD displays.

Fans with RGB? Sure, nothing out of the ordinary. Fans that daisy chain and interlock for a seamless and tidy look? It's not unheard of, but it's a cool new trend we love to see. PC fans with 1.6" LCD displays with a 400x400 resolution at the center of the fan frame? Okay, now we're entering uncharted territory.

Yes, LIAN LI's new UNI FAN TL LCD not only sports LED lighting zones with gap-free edges, so the lighting is amplified when more than one fan is connected thanks to "large infinity mirrors on both frame sides," but you've also got a highly customizable LCD.

This works similarly to displays on AIO cooling pumps and motherboards, where it can alternate between showcasing your favorite GIFs and displaying system information like CPU temperatures or speeds. The display also supports MP4, JPG, and PNG files with customization handled via LIAN LI's L-Connect 3 app.

There's a display-free UNI FAN TL, too, so you don't have to have a screen on every UNI FAN you daisy chain - and you can mix and match. However, having multiple fans with displays is entirely possible with the UNI FAN TL LCD controller simultaneously accommodating up to 7 LCD fans.

Outside of the dazzling RGB lighting and LCD action, each UNI FAN TL is noise and performance-optimized, featuring Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) blades, Fluid Dynamic bearings for the fan motor, and copper shielding.

The UNI FAN TL LCD and UNI FAN TL fans are available in black or white and 120mm and 140mm sizes, starting from $32.99 for a single fan without the LCD or $46.99 with the LCD. Triple packs with controllers are also available - $109.99 for the UNI FAN TL and $149.99 for the UNI FAN TL LCD.

For more info, check out the full product pages for the UNI FAN TL LCD and UNI FAN TL.