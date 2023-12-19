BenQ ZOWIE XL2586X gaming monitor: crazy 540Hz refresh rate for esports fanatics

BenQ announces its new ZOWIE XL2586X gaming monitor with an insane 540Hz refresh rate, with BenQ DyAc+ technology to lower motion blur in fast-paced games.

BenQ has just unveiled one of the fastest gaming monitors ever, with the introduction of the new ZOWIE XL2586X and its huge 540Hz refresh rate. Check it out:

The new BenQ ZOWIE XL2586X features a 24.1-inch panel and native 1080p resolution, joined by its 540Hz refresh rate. We're looking at a "Fast TN" panel that is perfect for twitchy gamers who feel every single hertz.

BenQ notes that the use of the Fast TN panel has improvements for esports, where compared to a regular IPS panel, a Fast TN panel provides clearer and sharper outlines of overall moving images... this helps you focus and have less distraction from an unwanted afterimage of the motions in the middle of your game.

BenQ's new ZOWIE XL2586X gaming monitor features a new vivid color film, which improves color performance by 35%. This really comes into play to help gamers distinguish emenies from the background -- huge help there for gamers -- as well as improving the color washout compared to a regular TN panel.

BenQ is using its in-house DyAc+ technology (Dynamic Accuracy Technology), which is designed to lower motion blur in fast-paced games, which lets gamers see absolutely everything happening on-screen without blur. DyAc+ technology from BenQ has had its praise as it helps gamers during shooting or high-octane moments... think of games like Overwatch 2, CS2, THE FINALS, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and more.

The newly fine-tuned TN panel effectively reduces overshoot that are observed from aggressive liquid crystal overdrive under certain circumstances on a regular panel. BenQ displays this in the video below:

Another benefit of the Fast TN panel is that blinding whiteness fades much quicker than a regular IPS panel which gives gamers the advantage of seeing enemy outlines earlier... that's a game-changer for esports/twitchy gamers... especially with the 540Hz refresh rate splashed on top of the ZOWIE XL2586X gaming monitor. Check that out below:

BenQ notes that through ZOWIE's exclusive panel hardware design, its in-house DyAc+ technology provides the best-in-class motion clarity and a better overall visual (and, thus, gaming) experience. Check that out in motion, below:

We also have dual backlight technology, with DyAc 2 enhancing performance in blur reduction while offering a soft light output, which helps with eye adaption:

We don't know the ETA or pricing on the new BenQ ZOWIE XL2586X gaming monitor, but it will sport DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 ports that will also allow the gaming monitor to work with a Microsoft Xbox Series X/S or Sony PlayStation 5 console.