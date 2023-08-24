Alienware introduces the world's fastest IPS gaming monitor with a 500 Hz refresh rate

The new Alienware AW2524HF Gaming Monitor features a Fast 500 Hz IPS panel, HDR support, AMD FreeSync Premium technology, and a 0.5 ms GtG response time.

The new Alienware AW2524HF Gaming Monitor is described as "the world's fastest IPS gaming monitor," featuring an ultrafast 500 Hz 24.5" Rapid IPS panel with a low latency gray-to-gray response time of 0.5ms.

3

The new Alienware AW2524HF Gaming Monitor features a 500 Hz fat IPS panel, image credit: Alienware.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Throw in AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA AdaptiveSync certification alongside sRGB 99% color coverage and HDR10 support, and you've got one impressive 1080p display for competitive gaming.

Alienware notes it's on track for release on September 12 via Dell.com, carrying an MSRP of USD 649.99. Sporting Alienware's new display design with funky features like a retractable headset stand, it's packed with features, as per below.

3

500Hz (OC) / 480Hz (native) refresh rate delivers new category of speed and motion clarity​, making even fast-paced games look supremely fluid​.

Fast IPS panel enables 0.5 ms gray-to-gray response time , minimizing blurring and ghosting, even in fast-paced games, while offering wide viewing angles that are superior to competing TN panel technology.

AMD FreeSync Premium technology and VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification ensure players will experience tear- and stutter-free gaming at high speed, with any modern GPU.

sRGB 99% color coverage enables accurate, consistent colors that bring images to life.

TUV ComfortView Plus hardware solution reduces low blue light emissions for your marathon gaming sessions, without sacrificing visual quality​.

Esports-inspired design features a hexagonal base with smaller footprint to give you the space to optimize mouse and keyboard placement so you can play at your maximum potential.

Retractable headset hanger keeps your gear out of the way when not in use

Fully-adjustable stand (height, pivot, swivel, and tilt adjustments) with height markers lets you play with comfort required to compete.

New centralized OSD joystick with 5-way navigation lets you switch modes and adjust other monitor options quickly and accurately.

Regarding I/O, you've got 2 x DP 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.1, and 5 x USB 3.2 Gen1 ports on the back. The big drawcard is the native 480 Hz refresh rate and response times (which can overclock to 500 Hz) on a Rapid IPS panel. And with that, you've got a monitor tailor-made for esports and pro-level competitive gaming, an area generally dominated by TN panels, which usually offer higher refresh rates than other panel technologies like IPS or OLED.

The benefit of IPS at 500 Hz means you also get a wider viewing angle (178 degrees) and more vibrant colors, alongside overall better image quality that's also great for non-esports titles or watching media.