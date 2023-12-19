NASA's Webb snaps unforgettable photo of giant ringed object near Earth

The world's most powerful space telescope has captured an incredible image of an unusual object that humanity is familiar with but doesn't know much about.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has honed its extremely sensitive infrared instruments on one of the farthest planets from the Sun, Uranus, and while we have known about its existence for quite some time, there are still considerable gaps in astronomers' knowledge about the planet. NASA has taken to its website to explain that Webb's coverage of the planet has showcased a dynamic world with rings, moons, storms, and atmospheric features such as a seasonal polar cap.

Notably, Voyager 2 captured images of Uranus as it was on its way to interstellar space in the 1980s. Those images showed a solid blue ball, which is likely what many people picture in their heads (possibly with a single ring) when the planet is brought up in conversation. However, that is hardly the case as Webb reveals the dim inner and outer rings and, most importantly, the elusive Zeta ring, which is the extremely faint and diffuse ring located closest to the planet.

3

Additionally, Webb's image captures 9 out of the 27 known Uranian moons. If you are interested in reading more about Webb's findings, check out this link here.