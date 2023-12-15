Twitch walks back 'artistic nudity' policy that allowed sexual content

Twitch has officially walked back its recent changes to its terms of service that allowed users to post sexual content under a new label.

Twitch has issued an update to its controversial content policy that expanded the possibilities of what type of content is allowed on the livestreaming platform. According to the update, which has since been revoked, Twitch permitted sexual content if it was appropriately categorized under the new "Sexual Themes" label.

Additionally, the revoked policy allowed for "fully exposed female-presenting breasts and/or genitals or buttocks regardless of gender," and content that "deliberately highlight[s] breasts, buttocks or pelvic region" as well as "body writing". Moreover the rules allowed for dances such as "twerking, grinding and pole dancing." These changes were very divisive for the livestreaming community, with one group of people raising the question - how will this now-permitted sexualized content impact the younger audience on Twitch?

With another group praising the changes for widening the possibilities of what type of content can be posted to the platform. Regardless of the public debate Twitch has revoked its changes, which can be read in full here.