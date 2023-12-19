Tesla kills Disney+ from all vehicles amid Elon Musk's battle with Disney CEO Bob Iger

Tesla has removed access to the Disney+ app on its vehicle, seemingly after the battle between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Disney CEO Bob Iger began boiling.

Several Tesla owners have reported that over the weekend, Tesla removed access to Disney+ across its vehicles.

Many Tesla owners began reporting over the weekend that Disney+ apps have started disappearing, which many are assuming is in response to the devolving relationship between Disney CEO Bob Iger and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Some Tesla owners believe they have been caught in the crossfire between the two CEOs, and as a result of their quarrel, consumers have to suffer, particularly Tesla owners who now have to explain to their kids that they can no longer watch any Disney content in the car.

The deteriorating relationship between Musk and Iger reached its boiling point when Musk appeared at the New York Times' Dealbook Summit and was asked what he thought about advertisers leaving the platform following Musk's self-admitted regrettable tweets. Musk responded by saying, "Go f*ck yourself" to advertisers attempting to curb freedom of speech on X by threatening to stop advertising expenditure. Musk

"Hey, Bob, if you're in the audience. That's how I feel, don't advertise," added Musk

Tesla first added the Disney+ app back in 2021, and according to Electrek, the company informed Disney that it was removing the Disney+ app from its vehicles last week and gave any specific reason why. However, Tesla's message to Disney was very "read between the lines."