Apple to release AirPods 4 with a new fusion design and more features

Apple is expected to release the AirPods 4 in 2024, and the new iteration of the popular earbuds will come with some design changes and upgrades.

Next year, Apple is expected to release its fourth-generation AirPods, and according to reports, they will arrive with a bunch of new features and upgrades.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The AirPods 4 will be released in two separate versions, with Apple aiming to replace the currently sold AirPods 3 and AirPods 2. The information comes from industry insider Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who wrote in the Power On newsletter that Apple is planning to streamline AirPod purchases with the release of AirPods 4, as they will feature an updated design that will look like a fusion of current AirPods and the AirPods Pro.

With these earbud design changes, consumers can expect a better fit, shorter stems, and a completely redesigned case to go along with them. The report states the case will come with speakers for Find My alerts and a USB-C charging port, following in-suite with Apple's USB-C adoption. The higher-end AirPods 4 will differentiate itself by having Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which has been exclusive to the AirPods Pro.

Furthermore, Apple is reportedly expected to roll out an update sometime next year that will enable a new hearing aid functionality that will essentially turn AirPods into an affordable over-the-counter alternative to traditional hearing aids. AirPods 4 is expected to be released late next year, possibly in September, with the release of Apple's next-generation iPhone 16.