ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 SUPER listed by European retailer for nearly $4000

European retailer lists NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 SUPER, with 24 different models from all major AIB partners, but it looks like a SUPER mistake.

European retailer Proshop has listed 24 different NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 SUPER graphics cards on its website, with each of the cards pictured using the RTX 4090, and most likely a mistake in the end.

RTX 4090 SUPER listings (source: ProShop)

Proshop has NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 SUPER graphics cards listed from the likes of ASUS, MSI, Inno3D, and other AIB partners from across the planet. Proshop itself operates business in multiple European countries, so we should expect these RTX 4090 SUPER listings to be a mistake... but I'm sure most gamers wish the RTX 4090 SUPER were real.

NVIDIA will be hosting its "Special Address" during CES 2024, with the RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards being revealed on January 8. We recently heard about the release schedule for these cards in leaks: the RTX 4070 SUPER drops on January 17, the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER a week later on January 24, and the RTX 4080 SUPER another week later on January 31, 2024.

The only RTX 40 SUPER series GPUs that we know about are the three aforementioned ones: RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4070 SUPER, with no RTX 4090 SUPER announced or teased so far. It could be a huge surprise during the event, which would be awesome to see, but we'll have to wait until January 8 to see if that happens.

