The iPhone's new Journal app is here including an API for third-party apps

Apple's iOS 17.2 update is now here and it brings with it the Journal app as well as a Journaling Suggestions API for third-party apps.

When Apple released the iOS 17.2 software update to the public yesterday it brought with it a number of new features and improvements. But alongside those was a whole new app. Dubbed Journal, the app is designed to make it easier for people to get into journaling, allowing them to be more mindful in the process.

The new app is included free with all iOS 17.2 installations and includes a Journaling Suggestions feature. That feature is perhaps the biggest part of the whole app because it can make recommendations for things that you might want to journal about. Those recommendations are based on real things, too, including the photos that you take, the music you listen to, and the activities that you partake in. All of that and more can then be fed into a journal entry with the whole thing protected by iCloud backup and Face ID biometric security.

But that isn't the most vital part of this new app, because Apple is also making that Journaling Suggestions feature into an API, allowing third-party apps to also hook in and make use of the same information. That means that users of apps like Day One can also be prompted with ideas for a new journal entry, with the app's developer already confirming support. We can also expect other developers to follow suit, too.

The new Journal app is one of a few changes in the iOS 17.2 update including a number of bug fixes and security updates. You can download the update now, it's completely free, and we suggest doing exactly that right now if you haven't already.