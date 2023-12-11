Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 KVM switch supports 8K 60Hz output, and it's on sale right now

Sabrent's impressive Thunderbolt 4 KVM switch with 8K display and 60W charging is on sale right now, with 15% off dropping the price to $298.95.

Sabrent has quite the KVM switch with its Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch that is powered by a Thunderbolt 4 connector and can power 8K 60Hz and 4K 144Hz displays, and so much more... it's on sale right now for $298, a savings of 15%.

The versatile Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch allows you to connect up to three different Thunderbolt 4 devices, with transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps. Sabrent uses this bandwidth wisely, with its KVM switch supporting up to 8K 60Hz and 4K 144Hz displays, letting you seamlessly switch between two different computers with high-res and high refresh rate monitors.

If you're plugging two displays into the Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 KVM switch, you'll be limited to 4K 60Hz, which allows you to have huge productivity (dual displays through a KVM into two separate systems) and still have room for more through USB ports on the KVM.

You've got 3 x Thunderbolt 4 ports and 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports on one side, while on the other side of the KVM switch, there's another 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports and 2 x regular USB-C ports.

Supporting up to 8K 60Hz (or 30Hz without DSC1.2, which is Display Stream Compression) or 5K at 60Hz on a DisplayPort-capable display... not just one, but two, is real, real nice.

You can switch quickly between your two Thunderbolt 4-connected systems with a simple press of a button.