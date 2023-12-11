Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 KVM switch supports 8K 60Hz output, and it's on sale right now

Sabrent has quite the KVM switch with its Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch that is powered by a Thunderbolt 4 connector and can power 8K 60Hz and 4K 144Hz displays, and so much more... it's on sale right now for $298, a savings of 15%.
The versatile Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch allows you to connect up to three different Thunderbolt 4 devices, with transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps. Sabrent uses this bandwidth wisely, with its KVM switch supporting up to 8K 60Hz and 4K 144Hz displays, letting you seamlessly switch between two different computers with high-res and high refresh rate monitors.
If you're plugging two displays into the Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 KVM switch, you'll be limited to 4K 60Hz, which allows you to have huge productivity (dual displays through a KVM into two separate systems) and still have room for more through USB ports on the KVM.
You've got 3 x Thunderbolt 4 ports and 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports on one side, while on the other side of the KVM switch, there's another 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports and 2 x regular USB-C ports.
Supporting up to 8K 60Hz (or 30Hz without DSC1.2, which is Display Stream Compression) or 5K at 60Hz on a DisplayPort-capable display... not just one, but two, is real, real nice.
You can switch quickly between your two Thunderbolt 4-connected systems with a simple press of a button.
- CONNECT & SWITCH: The sleek Sabrent Thunderbolt 4 KVM Switch (SB-TB4K) is here, ready to help you share your Thunderbolt and USB devices between two host computers with high-resolution display output. It's an easy way to maximize your productivity, for work or for play.
- THUNDERBOLT 4: Connect up to three Thunderbolt 4 devices with transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps. This switch also has four USB Type-A ports for other devices like keyboards, mice, and external storage, with transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1). All seven ports support BC1.2 and charge up to 5V@2.4A for added convenience.
- BIG DISPLAY: Seamlessly switch between two computers or DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) capable USB-C devices with output to an external display. Enjoy up to 8K@60Hz (30Hz without DSC1.2) or 5K@60Hz output on a DisplayPort-capable display. Additionally, when using two screens, it will support up to 4K@60Hz, allowing you to maximize your productivity and create a stunning visual experience in your workspace. Reclaim your workspace in style.
- READY TO WORK: Manufactured from high-quality aluminum to withstand impact and dissipate heat to improve its lifespan. Arrives with an integrated cable (70cm) and clear LED indicators for source and PD statuses. Includes a 24V/5A power adapter to support PD3.0 charging at up to 60W for laptops and other devices.
- SABRENT SUPPORT: The SB-TB4K is designed for Windows and macOS computers but may work with other compliant devices. Please visit the our website to register your product and extend your warranty. Direct any questions to our excellent technical support team.