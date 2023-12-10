KIOXIA RM7 Series Value SAS SSDs now available in HPE Servers... and in Space!

KIOXIA RM7 Series Value SAS SSDs are now available in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Servers, including the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC-2) aboard the ISS.

KIOXIA RM7 Series SSDs are all about value and delivering high performance with a focus on reliability, lower latency than SATA SSDs, and speeds of up to 12Gb/s using the SAS interface (SAS-3). With capacities starting from 960GB and going up to 7.68TB, RM7 Series Value SAS SSDs are now available in HPE's ProLiant Gen11 servers.

2

KIOXIA RM7 Series SSDs are all about value, high performance, and reliability that's good enough for "the rigorous and harsh environments of space."

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Now: Microsoft announces its killing support for the most popular Operating System

And to make the news just that little bit cooler, KIOXIA has confirmed that in addition to ProLiant servers for enterprise, KIOXIA RM Series Value SAS SSDs are also being used aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC-2). SBC-2 is currently being used to conduct scientific experiments in orbit around Earth. HPE's next mission to the ISS is scheduled for January.

"With outer space being the most rugged and the furthest edge environment there is, we are very excited to have Value SAS as the core storage technology supporting HPE SBC-2 over the next several years, targeted for the International Space Station," said Faraz Velani, senior director and head of Go-to-Market for the KIOXIA SSD Business Unit.

KIOXIA has been collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for several years, working to deliver best-in-class storage across a wide range of applications. With a broad range of storage, KIOXIA's Value SAS SSD line-up gives customers an easy way to transition from SATA while offering better performance and reliability.

And with KIOXIA RM7 Series SSDs good enough for "the rigorous and harsh environments of space," undoubtedly, they're a perfect match for Earth-bound HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers.

Here's an overview of the features.