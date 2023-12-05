AOC launches two new ultrawide gaming monitors under its AGON line

AOC has announced it will be releasing two new ultrawide gaming monitors under its AGON brand - introducing the CU34G2XE and CU34G2XP.

AOC has announced it will be launching two new ultrawide gaming monitors that will have the same resolution, but one has a better refresh rate.

If you are in the market for a new gaming monitor and have always been curious about picking up an ultrawide display, take a look at AOC's AGON line-up and, in particular, the CU34G2XE and CU34G2XP. AOC's AGON line has proved the company is dedicated to producing high-quality gaming monitors at an affordable price. It's able to do this by concentrating on the specifications that truly matter to gamers, such as resolution, refresh rate, and response time.

First up, we have the CU34G2XE, a VA panel display that comes with a curvature of 1500R, a 21:9 aspect ratio, 3440 x 1440 (WQHD) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time (MPRT). This ultrawide comes with support for HDR10 and comes equipped with DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0. Next is the CU34G2XP, and while being an extremely similar gaming monitor by coming with all of the aforementioned features of the CU34G2XE, the CU34G2XP separates itself with an increased refresh rate of 180Hz, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and two HDMI 2.0 ports.