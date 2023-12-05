Grand Theft Auto 6 seems it has an in-game social media and livestreaming platform

The new trailer for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto IV has been released, and it may have just teased an unexpected in-game feature.

Rockstar Games has finally released the first trailer for what could be the most anticipated game of all time - Grand Theft Auto VI.

The 90-second trailer was published early on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel and showcased a great deal of the game, revealing many impressive aspects such as graphical quality, density of environments while maintaining impressive graphics, the main character, and the location of the game. While these are the main takeaways from the trailer, I believe there is something here most people have missed - a brand new feature that players of GTA VI will have to learn to adapt to in-game.

Popular Now: Windows 12 is apparently launching in June 2024 alongside a wave of new AI PCs

One of the main things we see during the trailer is videos played on what seems to be some kind of social media platform. The clips begin with a video posted by "DadBodSquad" and show a man partying on a boat. Next to the account name is a Follow option, along with a Like and Comment option in the top right. These types of videos are constantly played throughout the trailer, which makes me think that perhaps this is more than a quick way to showcase different aspects of the game.

7

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

It seems from this trailer that GTA VI will incorporate some sort of social media platform where players will be able to interact with content. Whether or not that content is generated by other players remains a mystery, but let's for a second imagine it could be. Picture an extension of the phone we know from Grand Theft Auto 5.

7

If GTA VI had its own in-game social media platform that allows players to record video of their characters and then share it, similar to how TikTok and Instagram Reels work in real life, Rockstar Games would have created an incredible, and revolutionary piece of technology within one of the most popular game franchises ever released.

7

Now, picture that same technology within GTA IV online, where the in-game social media platform is used by all players to communicate, post content of their spoils, go viral, gain popularity, engage with other players' content, news about the location they are in, etc. Another interesting reveal in the trailer is this same social media platform seems to have livestreaming capabilities, as shown off by the above screenshot.

It should be noted that Rockstar Games have officially confirmed nothing about my theory, and it is simply something I thought was worth bringing up after I watched the trailer five or six times.