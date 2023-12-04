GTA 6 will 'push the limits of what's possible' in open-world games, Rockstar's Sam Houser says

Rockstar Games aims to redefine the limitations of open-world gaming with Grand Theft Auto VI, and confirms GTA 6 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

GTA 6 has officially been announced by Rockstar Games, and a new press release offers more details about the upcoming crime caper.

After 10 years of waiting and endless speculation, the day has finally come: Grand Theft Auto VI's reveal exploded onto the internet with the bright neon lights and salacious night clubs that Vice City is known for. Rockstar's official GTA 6 trailer showed of 90 seconds of in-game and cinematic footage, highlighting next-gen visuals, improved character models, incredible lighting, and a whole new evolution of American satire.

Rockstar also sent out a new press release from its comms team that offers a few more details about the game. The studio promises GTA 6 will be the "most immersive evolution of GTA" so far, and studio founder Sam Houser also has some choice words, too. Rockstar confirms that GTA 6 is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

"Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what's possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences," said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games. "We're thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere." Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet.

It's admittedly not a lot to go on, but it could reinforce one of our earlier reports about GTA 6.

Back in 2021, I came across a VFX artist for Rockstar Games that might indicate some sort of large-scale chaotic weather effects for GTA 6, potentially something like a disastrous hurricane causing real-time chaos within the streets of Vice City.

Rockstar plans to show off more GTA 6 footage in the coming months. We'll have plenty of time to wait for the game's launch, too: GTA 6 isn't expected to launch until 2025.