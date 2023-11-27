Starfield players now don't have to stare into NPC eyeballs when talking to them

Starfield players have been forced to look directly into the eyeballs of NPCs while conversing with them, and now they don't have to.

Starfield players have been enduring the snap-zoom-in camera movement when speaking to NPCs since the game was released, but thanks to a new mod, they no longer have to experience it.

Starfield would have reminded you a lot of Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, a 2006 game that made the iconic snap-zoom-in camera movement a thing some gamers just can't forget. This camera movement occurs when a player engages in dialogue with an NPC, and in the case of Oblivion, most of the time, it was a city guard sprinting toward your character, asking you to "stop right there!".

Bethesda's newest release, Starfield, has adopted this same camera movement, and while it is certainly nostalgic, it can get a little annoying as players are forced to stare into the lifeless eyes of every NPC they have dialogue options with. Thanks to Antonix35, players can now download "Disable Dialogue Camera", which enables conversations in the third and first-person while also removing the abrupt zoom-in effect.

It should be noted that if you wish to use this mod, you will need to first install Starfield Script Extender and Address Library for SFSE Plugins. Downloads to all of these requirements are found on the Disable Dialogue Camera page on NexusMods - here.