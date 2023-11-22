Guillermo Del Toro praises physical media owners after Nolan's comments on streaming services

In a world where there is are seemingly exponential options when it comes to convenient streaming services, physical media sales are down with less and less people going out and buying Blu-rays of their favorite movies and instead just catching them on Netflix.

Famed directors such as Guillermo Del Toro, and Christopher Nolan have expressed concern regarding the dwindling physical media sales of movies, and the power streaming services such as Netflix have over film history. The directors point out that if Netflix remove a movie from its directory because the views its getting are no longer proportional, or profitable, compared to what it costs to have it on Netflix's servers, the movie is gone forever and can never been seen again.

Nolan recently touched on this, saying, "There is a danger, these days, that if things only exist in the streaming version they do get taken down, they come and go." This statement from the Oppenheimer director was backed up by Guillermo Del Toro, who wrote, "Physical media is almost a Fahrenheit 451 (where people memorized entire books and thus became the book they loved) level of responsibility. If you own a great 4K HD, Blu-ray, DVD etc etc of a film or films you love... you are the custodian of those films for generations to come."