YouTuber exposes a billion-dollar company for right-clicking and saving his ideas

A YouTuber known for his teardowns of tech products such as phones has filed a lawsuit against Casetify, alleging the company has stolen copyrighted IP.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything has claimed Casetify, a company that focuses on phone cases, has ripped off his teardown design that was birthed out of his partnership with dbrand, a director competitor to Casetify.

JerryRigEverything is a large YouTube channel dedicated to teardowns of tech products, mostly mobile devices such as smartphones, and throughout the growth of his channel, he began working with dbrand to produce teardown skins for devices, which essentially show the inside of the device on the outside. Jerry explains that he and dbrand go to "extreme lengths" to ensure the skin of the device is a correct mirror image of what's on the device.

However, there are some subtle additions made by dbrand and Jerry, most of which aren't obvious at a glance and are inside jokes for regular viewers of JerryRigEverything. These subtle easter eggs to the case design is what gave Casetify away. JerryRigEverything claims that Casetify has gone to the dbrand website, navigated to the product listings for the dbrand teardown skins and simply saved the product image, and began to print their own line of teardown skins called "Inside Out", as Casetify's version of the design contains several of JerryRigEverything's easter eggs.

The YouTuber revealed many more details about the claims of Casetify stealing IP within his video and finalized the piece of content by saying that by the time the video has been watched, a federal lawsuit has been filed against Casetify for "copyright infringement". Notably, Casetify has a reported valuation of close to $1 billion, according to JerryRigEverything.