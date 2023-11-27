YouTuber exposes a billion-dollar company for right-clicking and saving his ideas

A YouTuber known for his teardowns of tech products such as phones has filed a lawsuit against Casetify, alleging the company has stolen copyrighted IP.

Published
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

YouTuber JerryRigEverything has claimed Casetify, a company that focuses on phone cases, has ripped off his teardown design that was birthed out of his partnership with dbrand, a director competitor to Casetify.

JerryRigEverything is a large YouTube channel dedicated to teardowns of tech products, mostly mobile devices such as smartphones, and throughout the growth of his channel, he began working with dbrand to produce teardown skins for devices, which essentially show the inside of the device on the outside. Jerry explains that he and dbrand go to "extreme lengths" to ensure the skin of the device is a correct mirror image of what's on the device.

However, there are some subtle additions made by dbrand and Jerry, most of which aren't obvious at a glance and are inside jokes for regular viewers of JerryRigEverything. These subtle easter eggs to the case design is what gave Casetify away. JerryRigEverything claims that Casetify has gone to the dbrand website, navigated to the product listings for the dbrand teardown skins and simply saved the product image, and began to print their own line of teardown skins called "Inside Out", as Casetify's version of the design contains several of JerryRigEverything's easter eggs.

YouTuber exposes a billion-dollar company for right-clicking and saving his ideas 156
Open Gallery 3
YouTuber exposes a billion-dollar company for right-clicking and saving his ideas 157
Open Gallery 3

The YouTuber revealed many more details about the claims of Casetify stealing IP within his video and finalized the piece of content by saying that by the time the video has been watched, a federal lawsuit has been filed against Casetify for "copyright infringement". Notably, Casetify has a reported valuation of close to $1 billion, according to JerryRigEverything.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$54.99
$54.99$59.99$64.01
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/27/2023 at 3:51 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags