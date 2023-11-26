COLORFUL G-ONE Plus: a new all-in-one PC with Ryzen 9 6900HX + Radeon RX 6850M XT

COLORFUL has just unveiled a new sleeper gaming PC with the introduction of its new G-ONE Plus all-in-one gaming PC, powered by both an AMD CPU and GPU inside.

COLORFUL's new iGame G-ONE Plus AIO PC (source: EJ Hardware)

The new COLORFUL G-ONE Plus AIO PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, with 8 cores and 16 threads at up to 4.9GHz based on the Zen3+ architecture and being the HX variant, and it has a higher 45W TDP. On the GPU side of things, there's the Radeon RX 6850M XT powered by the Navi 22 GPU, based on the RDNA 2 GPU architecture with 2560 Stream Processors.

We also have 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus, with performance that should be close to the desktop Radeon RX 6700 XT, but it'll be limited by its rather decent 165W. COLORFUL will have multiple configurations for power settings on the Radeon RX 6850M XT: Beast at 165W, Gaming at 154W, Balance at 135W, and Quiet at 114W.

It's an all-in-one PC so the display is one of, if not the most important part of this story... and that's where it's a bit lackluster, at least in my opinion. COLORFUL's new G-ONE Plus AIO Gaming PC features a 27-inch 4K display at just 60Hz, but it's not aimed at gamers, so remember that. That's why it's a really nice sleeper gaming rig. You'll have no issues running slews of games at 4K 60FPS.

Inside, you can have it configured with 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of RAM, while storage options include 1TB and 2TB options that you can upgrade on your own with faster, cheaper M.2 SSDs. As for the price, you're looking at slight differences depending on the RAM + SSD configuration:

G-ONE Plus: 16GB DDR5 RAM + 1TB SSD

G-ONE Plus: 32GB DDR5 RAM + 1TB SSD

G-ONE Plus: 64GB DDR5 RAM + 2TB SSD

COLORFUL's new G-ONE Plus AIO Gaming PC isn't available everywhere, as it's only available in Asia and sold through JD.com which you can check out here.