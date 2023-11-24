Proton Drive brings its encrypted cloud storage app to the Mac for the first time

You can never be too careful with your data and Proton Drive's new app just brought another encrypted cloud storage option to the Mac.

Keeping your files in the cloud is a great way to make sure that you always have access to them when you need them. It's also possible to use that cloud storage as a kind of way to back up your data, although it's important to remember that anything that syncs isn't strictly backup. Regardless, encrypting that data is important and now Mac owners have another option for storing their data online.

Proton Drive launched on the web a few months back and then launched mobile and Windows versions of its apps. Until now, the encrypted cloud storage service was only available to Mac users when they visited the Proton Drive website, but that's all changed with the launch of a proper Mac app for the first time.

The new app means that Proton Drive is now properly multi-platform and that's good news for people who want to rely on it because it means they can access their data in more ways. The new Mac app is now available for download and promises full encryption of files and folders by default. It gives users 1GB of data storage for free with additional options for those who need extra capacity. Plans start at $4 per month for 200GB of storage and versioning is available on each file for up to 10 years, which is handy should something go awry.

Right now Proton Drive only syncs with its own folder on the Mac, but the company says that it's working on allowing users to pick their own local storage location to sync which will be a big upgrade moving forward.