Apple has a new iPhone software update in the works with potentially big bug fixes

The iOS 17.2 beta continues to trundle on but we could be about to see an iOS 17.1.2 update first, complete with some important bug fixes.

Ever since Apple released the first iOS 17 update in September iPhone owners have been reporting various bugs with their devices. Those bugs have steadily been fixed with subsequent updates, and it now appears that another one is on the horizon with yet more bug fixes in tow. However, Apple hasn't confirmed the update and we don't know quite when it will be released. That doesn't mean that we can't make a calculated guess, however.

According to a new MacRumors report Apple is currently testing the iOS 17.1.2 update as seen in the outlet's analytics software. The software version started to appear in the last few days, we're told, which means that people within Apple are likely running it on their own devices by way of a limited beta test.

As for what the update includes, that's difficult to tell for certain until it is released to the public. However, there are a couple of bugs that people continue to struggle with and it's possible that this update is coming to try and fix those for once and for all.

One of those bugs is one that has been around for a few weeks now and sees some people struggle to get their iPhones to behave when connected to Wi-Fi. Some devices refuse to connect while others will initially connect to Wi-Fi but can't stay connected for whatever reason. It's an issue that is expected to be fixed in iOS 17.2, however, so hopefully this will be fixed for everyone sooner rather than later.

Other bugs that people are struggling with include various problems related to wireless charging in cars, although that has been fixed by some.

In terms of release windows, it's likely that we should expect the iOS 17.1.2 update to arrive within the next few days in order for Apple to get it into the hands of users before the end of November - but importantly, after the Thanksgiving weekend. Apple is expected to release iOS 17.2 towards the middle of December with no new software updates then expected until we get into 2024. Att hat point we can expect Apple to begin adding support for future hardware including the upcoming Vision Pro headset. The mixed reality headset is said to be arriving in early 2024, with a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman pointing squarely at a release in or after March. That suggests we still have a few months to go before we can take the $3,499 headset for a spin for ourselves.