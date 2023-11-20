AOC launches 27-inch 4K IPS MiniLED display with a 160Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time

AOC has launched its newest gaming monitor, adding another eye-catching display to its stack of offerings. Introducing the U27G3XM, a 4K 160Hz QD-MiniLED gaming monitor that's priced at $480.

AOC is no stranger to the gaming monitor market and has made its name a staple for making affordable low to mid-range displays that can be both used strictly for gaming, as well as work activities. Earlier this month AOC announced it was launching U27G3XM in Chinese markets for a price of 3499 yuan, or approximately $480 USD. The U27G3XM is a 27-inch display with a 3840 x 2160 resolution, smooth 160Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1200 nits thanks to its MiniLED technology which ushers in 2304 precise LED light sources.

The U27G3XM also features HDR1000 certification, 10-Bit color, 1.07 billion colors and a 98% DCI-P3 color gamut. Moving onto connectivity, the U27G3XM comes with a 3.5mm audio output, two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB upstream port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. Furthermore, the U27G3XM comes with Adaptive Sync technology and a 1ms GTG response time. If you are interested in reading more about the U27G3XM, check out this link here.

