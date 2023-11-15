Samsung Galaxy Book 4 laptop: up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, RTX 4070 8GB GPU

Samsung's new Galaxy Book 4 laptop has just smiled for the camera, with a new leak from WindowsReport teasing a new family of Galaxy Book 4 laptops that are around the corner.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Samsung will offer a wide range of Galaxy Book 4 configurations, using the new 1st Gen Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" CPU or the 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs. They'll also feature discrete GPUs from NVIDIA, right up to the GeForce RTX 4070 8GB Laptop GPU. Samsung will have its new AI PCs being pushed with the Meteor Lake CPU-powered Galaxy Book 4 laptops, too.

We can expect Samsung to have the Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, and finally, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. Definitely not a confusing naming scheme -- especially with the Galaxy Book 4, 4 Pro, 4 Pro 360 -- with a split between different CPUs and other hardware changes between models.

4

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: Starting at the top, we have the flagship Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra laptop with Intel's new Core Ultra 9 185H (16 cores, 24 threads at up to 5.1GHz) with a 16-inch 2880 x 1800 AMOLED display. There's 32GB of LPDDR5X memory with a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD with 2 spare slots for more M.2 SSDs. Samsung has a 76 Wh 140W USB Type-C adapter for power, with it weighing in at 4.10 lbs (1.86kg). There's a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory on this model.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro: Under the Ultra laptop, we have the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, which features an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U (up to 4.8GHz) with a smaller 14-inch AMOLED display with the same 2880 x 1800 resolution. The RAM drops down to 16GB LPDDR5X, and a smaller SSD drops down to 512GB, with the same 2 smare M.2 SSD slots. There's a 68 Wh 65W USB Type-C charger, taking in under half the power from the Ultra laptop. GPU-wise, we've got Intel Arc graphics on this model.

Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360: This model features the same Core Ultra 7 155U processor, but offers a larger 16-inch AMOLED-based display with the same native 2880 x 1800 resolution. We've got 16GB of LPDDR5X + 1TB M.2 SSD here with room for 1 more M.2 SSD. Samsung includes the same 68 Wh 65W USB Type-C charger here. Intel Arc graphics is also on this model, thanks to the Meteor Lake CPU included.

Galaxy Book 4 360: Samsung's new Galaxy Book 4 360 laptop features an Intel Core 5 120U "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPU (up to 5.0GHz), with a 15.6-inch AMOLED-based 1080p display. We have just 8GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD with 2 more slots for M.2 SSDs. This model has a 68 Wh 65W USB Type-C power adapter. This is knocked down to basic integrated Intel Graphics on the Raptor Lake Refresh CPU.

Galaxy Book 4: Lastly, we have the Intel Core i5 120U (up to 5.0GHz) with 8GB of LPDDR4x memory and a larger 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD with 2 slots for more M.2 SSDs. There's a 15.6-inch LED 1080p display here, with a 54 Wh 45W USB Type-C power connector.