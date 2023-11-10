AMD is slowly fixing its frame generation tech as another driver improvement lands

Some fresh tweaks for the preview release of the AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) tech are welcome, but there's still some way to go.

Team Red has further tweaked the preview driver for its AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) technology.

AMD recently brought AFMF support to Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards (Image Credit: ASRock)

VideoCardz spotted the changes to version 23.30.01.03 which comprise of a couple of important fixes relating to stability.

AMD notes that firstly it has improved driver stability when task switching on the PC, and secondly, it has cured a bunch of intermittent crashes that have been blighting the Adrenalin driver.

In short, now when you're running AFMF, you should be at a lesser risk of seeing a crash happen, or other reliability issues.

The update also addresses the failure to display metrics in some cases.

Two previous driver releases which emerged in October added a whole bunch of useful stuff, most notably the inclusion of support for AMD's RX 6000 Series graphics cards as well as the newest RX 7000 models.

AMD also added support for HDR, tweaks to frame pacing to get both smoother gameplay and better image quality, and again some nasty bugs were addressed (like a crash during driver installation - not what you want to happen).

As a quick recap for those who might have forgotten, AFMF is part of FSR 3, but also a standalone tech designed to bring frame generation to games that haven't been developed to work with FSR 3.

Basically, standalone AFMF is frame generation built into the Adrenalin driver that can be enabled for any DX11 or DX12 game you want. As you might imagine, the results aren't as good as what you'll get with the version of the tech bundled in FSR 3 - but it's certainly useful to have as an option, and much better than nothing. Or at least it will be when AMD finishes polishing it (remember, AFMF is still in preview right now).