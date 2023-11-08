Alienware Aurora R15 is now available with Intel Arc A770 GPU, and it costs around $2,000

For an extra $50 you can upgrade to the far more powerful GeForce RTX 4070, but this Alienware Aurora R15 with an Intel Arc A770 GPU is surprising.

Alienware and Dell recently updated their custom PC lineup with the new Alienware Aurora R16 range that incorporates a brand-new look and feel with 14th-gen Intel CPUs and the latest in GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics. In a surprising move, Dell is now selling the previous Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktops with a brand-new configuration featuring Intel Arc A770 16GB graphics cards.

Paired with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700F or higher CPU, this is the first all-in-one Alienware gaming desktop to feature Intel hardware for all processing. Surprisingly, the Intel Arc A770 16 GPU can be upgraded to a GeForce RTX 4070 for an additional USD $50 - which is a bargain when you factor in that the Intel Arc A770's performance sits below the GeForce RTX 4060.

The fact that Intel Arc A770 GPUs, even with 16GB of VRAM, can be picked up for under $300, and the USD $1,949.99 asking price for the all-Intel Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop feels a bit steep.

Going the DIY route and for two grand, you could put together a far more powerful gaming rig than what's on offer here, bumping up the GPU horsepower to either a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or a GeForce RTX 4080. Dedicated Alienware gaming rigs don't always offer the best value for money when looking at pure specs, but that's to be expected.

Ultimately, this new Arc-powered Alienware rig is good news for Intel, especially if the company continues to release new Arc GPU models in the coming years. It is uncertain which Intel Arc A770 models are shipping inside these Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktops as Intel has discontinued its 'Limited Edition' range.