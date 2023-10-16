Alienware Aurora R16 updated: 14th Gen Core CPUs from Intel, beefier GeForce RTX 4090 GPU

Alienware is upgrading its Aurora R16 gaming desktop: offers any of the new Intel 14th Gen Core CPUs, and now offers up to the GeForce RTX 4090.

Alienware is quick to announce its new upgrade options for its recently redesigned Aurora R16 gaming desktop PCs, now that Intel has unleashed its new 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs, but Alienware has a huge GPU upgrade available for gamers.

The new Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop now offers Intel's new Core i9-14900KF and Core i7-14700KF processors: both the "KF" variants, meaning they don't have an integrated GPU, and are slightly cheaper than the regular "K" variants that have an integrated GPU.

CPU upgrades: Intel's new Core i9-14900KF processor offers 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power at up to 6.0GHz, while the Core i7-14700KF features 20 cores and 28 threads of CPU power at up to 5.6GHz. These new 14th Gen Core CPU options join the 12th Gen Core and 13th Gen Core CPUs, including the Core i9-12900F, Core i7-13700F, and Core i9-13900F processors inside of the Alienware Aurora R16 desktops.

GPU upgrades: Up until now, Alienware would only configure the Aurora R16 gaming desktop with up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, with no options to chunk in an RTX 4080 or enthusiast-level RTX 4090. But now, the updated Aurora R16 systems can be configured with up to the RTX 4090, even with the new Core i9-14900KF processor and 64GB of RAM.

You can configure the Aurora R16 desktop with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, which would be a fantastic amount to accompany a flagship Core i9-14900KF processor and GeForce RTX 4090 24GB graphics card.

The highest-end Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktops can be configured with up to the Intel Core i9-14900KF processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, with a 2TB PCIe M.2 SSD, and a 1000W power supply for $3499.

Alienware's upgraded Aurora R16 gaming desktops go on sale October 17.