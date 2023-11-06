The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 special edition is a collab with Maison Margiela

Samsung is launching a new special edition version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in collaboration with French luxury outfit Maison Margiela.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is already a good-looking phone by most metrics and now it's about to get even more interesting to look at - although whether it's going to be nice to look at might be a different matter entirely.

That's the news after MSPowerUser reported that Samsung is setting off on a new collaboration with the French luxury fashion brand Maison Margiela. There was a Maison Margiela edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 last year and it now seems that the two companies are working together again. But while this will be sold as a Maison Margiela special edition of the phone, it appears it will be a standard Galaxy Z Flip 5 underneath a Maison Margiela-designed case.

The good news is that means that people who want rid of the Maison Margiela branding will be able to easily remove it should they want to.

The images of the case, shared by MSPowerUser, show the phone covered in a street art look that will polarize views, of that there's no doubt. The numbers 0 through 23 are shown to represent the 23 different Maison Margiela collections, we're told, with the whole thing taking on the kind of look that you might expect from a French luxury brand. It won't be for everyone, but it'll no doubt be the only Galaxy Z Flip 5 for some.

As for when the new Maison Margiela special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will go on sale, we don't yet know for sure. It's yet to be officially unveiled so we might have to wait a little while yet before we know more about boring things like pricing.

mspoweruser.com

