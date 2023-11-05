Phil Spencer: Japanese PC games market has doubled, Game Pass PC users have quadrupled

Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer reveals some very interesting stats on the growth of the Japanese video games market.

While North America and Europe are the predominant regions for gaming, Japan represents an untapped market for Xbox in particular. Domestic giants like Nintendo and PlayStation have traditionally dominated the Japanese console gaming sector with Xbox on the outer fringes. Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer is eager to change things and have Microsoft capture more of the Japanese region, and Xbox Game Pass may represent the gateway to capturing more of Japanese players.

In a recent interview with Famitsu, Phil Spencer listed some interesting metrics for Japan. Spencer believes that Game Pass PC will be a key asset in improving Xbox's presence in Japan. According to the gaming boss, Japan's PC market has doubled and the amount of Japanese users subscribed to Game Pass' PC plan are up by 4x.

"Xbox Game Pass has an important meaning on Xbox. In particular, the growth of PC Game Pass is remarkable. The size of the Japanese PC game market has roughly doubled in the past three years, but the number of PC Game Pass users has quadrupled. Game Pass is growing faster than the market, which is great for the Xbox brand as a whole,"Spencer told the Japanese video games outlet.

This aligns with previous assertions that PC represents one of the biggest growth markets for Xbox.

A bit ago, Microsoft raised the prices of the console and Ultimate versions of Xbox Game Pass, but the PC tier didn't get a price hike. This is because Microsoft wants to accelerate Game Pass PC and sees the platform as an opportunity to expand subscribers. After all, Xbox made $1 billion on PC in the last fiscal year, and that number should exponentially grow now that Microsoft owns Activision Blizzard King.

Based on our estimates, Xbox Game Pass subscriptions could be well over 30 million by now. The last official confirmed number was "over 25 million" subscribers.

Here's what Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer said about Xbox Game Pass on PC at a Giant Bomb interview from June 2023: