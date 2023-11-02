Alan Wake 2 mega patch is here with 200+ fixes including auto-aim adjustments

Alan Wake 2 has been a hit of a sequel without a doubt, scoring well with critics and players alike going by Metacritic ratings - and a big new patch applies some polish to further make the horror game shine.

The patch is here for PC, Xbox and PS5 (all of them '08' version updates) and it contains in excess of 200 tweaks and bug fixes for Alan Wake 2.

Some of the highlights on all platforms are a better implementation for auto-aim in parts of the game, and a few fixes for gremlins in the works that would stop the player's progress stone cold (like conversations failing to trigger, or not being able to select a dialogue choice that you want).

There are also some important fixes for problems in specific missions that hamper progress in one way or another.

On PC specifically, some annoying glitches have been cured, including the mouse cursor sometimes failing to appear when in menus. A bug that reset all your graphics settings when launching the game - a potential big thorn in the side for those who do a lot of tweaking on the visuals front, and let's face it, that's most PC gamers - was also resolved. Good stuff.

Oh, and we're also told that improvements have been made to PC Window handling logic, too. Check out the full and exhaustive list of changes here.

The patch has been well-received on the whole, though we did notice some Alan Wake 2 players are still a bit ticked off that their pre-order items are not in the game, and they were hoping this big box of cures would come with a fix for that. Sadly not.

In other Alan Wake 2 news, the game is on NVIDIA's streaming service, GeForce Now, but there are some odd errors cropping up for players.

