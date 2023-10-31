Cooler Master has a pair of new HDR-ready 1440p displays for gamers and content creators

The Cooler Master Tempest GP2711 is a 1440p display with HDR1000 and Quantum Dot Mini LED technology with 576 lighting zones for pure cinematic immersion.

Cooler Master is expanding its display lineup with two new additions aimed squarely at gamers and content creators. Targeting the sweet-spot 1440p (QHD 2560x1440) resolution and 27-inch screen size, the Cooler Tempest Master GP2711 and Cooler Master GP2711S offer some tasty specs and features. Did anyone say HDR1000?

The Cooler Master Tempest GP2711 is the premium option of the two, and it ships with a Quantum Dot Mini LED VA panel technology that is super bright - with a typical 600 nits for SDR and HDR peak brightness of 1500 nits for HDR1000 compatibility. Yeah, impressive. For those who have experienced true HDR1000, it's why people go nuts over the technology.

In addition to this, the panel features 576 lighting zones, a 3000:1 contrast ratio for deep blacks, a 165 Hz refresh rate, and excellent color accuracy, with DCI-P3 sitting at 95%. According to Cooler Master, it's the perfect monitor for gaming, work, or content creation.

From Cooler Master, there's ample cooling with a custom design that reduces IC temperatures by 5 degrees for improved durability and a longer lifespan.

The Cooler Master GP2711S might feature a similar name and the same 1440p (QHD 2560x1440) resolution and 27-inch screen size as the Tempest, but it's a very different display. First, it features an 'Ultra Speed' IPS panel with a 180 Hz refresh rate and a 2ms GtG response time. Designed for gaming, work, and content creation, it arrives with an A.R.T (Advanced Reflectionless Technology) Film coating to minimize eye strain.

The big difference comes with the IPS panel, with the Cooler Master GP2711S only supporting up to HDR400 with an overall SDR peak brightness of 350nits. Plus, the Cooler Master GP2711 features Mini LED technology for better blacks, vibrant HDR, and more cinematic immersion.