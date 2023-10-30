WhatsApp is testing adding passkey support for signing in on iPhones

The popular WhatsApp instant messaging app and platform appears to be testing adding support for passkeys to ensure accounts become more secure.

WhatsApp, the wildly popular instant messaging app and platform currently owned by Meta, is reportedly testing the ability for people to use passkeys to sign into their accounts. That's according to code found in the latest beta version of the app.

That code was found by software developer and researcher @aaronp613 on X, the social network previously known as Twitter. The code shows that WhatsApp is working on implementing support for passkeys to allow for safer account management and signing in.

Passkey support would allow users of WhatsApp to sign into the iPhone app using Face ID or Touch ID on devices that support those biometric security systems. For those times when those aren't available - when wearing a mask or gloves, for example - the device's passcode can also be entered instead.

Passkeys are thought to be more secure than passwords because they are unique across each account, unlike most people's passwords. They also can't be so easily phished, helping to ensure people are less likely to find their accounts have been compromised.

WhatsApp is far from the first app to look into implementing support for passkeys. But it's one of the biggest apps on the planet and to many, it's also one of the most vital. Anything that can help protect WhatsApp accounts has to be a good thing.

Unfortunately, there is no telling how long the feature will remain in development which means that we don't know when it will be rolled out to everyone. WhatsApp is normally fairly good at taking features from beta to public release, so fingers crossed that we won't have to wait too long.