ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti White OC Edition GPU announced

ASUS has just teased its first entry from its TUF Gaming family of graphics cards that's white, within the newer NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPU family. We've seen ASUS unleash Radeon RX 7800 and Radeon RX 7700 XT models in white, but this is a first for the RTX 40 series from the company. Check it out:

ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 4070 Ti White OC Edition (source: ASUS)

The company already has a regular black-themed TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, so there are no physical changes to the appearance of the White OC Edition. The shroud, fans, and backplate have all been changed to white, obviously, with no modifications done to the I/O bracket or even the PCB -- the PCB is still black -- so it's the same card, pretty much dipped in white paint.

NVIDIA's in-house GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Founders Edition is different to the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition in a few ways: there's a regular 8-pin PCIe power connector here, but the biggest change is something I loved during my reviews of the ASUS GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs... ASUS includes an additional HDMI 2.1 connector on their cards, which is quite useful in some scenarios.

Inside, we still have the full AD104 GPU with 7680 CUDA cores, and 12GB of GDDR6X memory spread out on a 192-bit memory bus. ASUS has spiced things up with a 5.7% overclock -- with a GPU boost of up to 2760MHz -- but you can tweak this yourself with some manual overclocking.

We should expect the new ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti White OC Edition graphics card to be on shelves in the coming weeks.