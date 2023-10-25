Downloading Chrome in Edge? Microsoft may now quiz you as to why you're ditching its browser

A recent report highlights that those leaving Edge for Chrome will face a poll trying to ascertain their reasons for switching to Google's browser.

Microsoft has a long history of trying to promote Edge over Chrome in one way or another - and indeed just trying to advertise Edge full-stop in Windows 11 - but the latest development in this kind of 'nudging' is an eye-opener.

Neowin reports that when attempting to download Google Chrome recently using the Edge browser, a poll popped up in the sidebar.

In the poll, Microsoft asks the Edge leaver if they can take a moment to inform the company why they are trying a rival browser.

There are various responses that can be given as follows:

I can't search Google easily

I can't access my Google documents

I don't have my favorites or passwords here

Too many ads and pop-ups

I don't like the news feed

It's too slow

My websites don't work on Microsoft Edge

My reason is not listed

Of course, you can just ignore it, but the poll has been regarded by many as a more intrusive step for Microsoft in terms of its antics around Edge versus rival browsers (well, Chrome mainly, as that is obviously the dominant force by far in the browser world).

In the interests of fairness, it should be pointed out that Google gets up to similar kinds of tricks in terms of trying to nudge folks not to leave Chrome (though not polls, we should clarify).

And to be fair to Microsoft, in this case, the answers given are based on some of the more common moans about Edge. So maybe - just maybe - giving a response might help in terms of feedback to change Microsoft's browser.