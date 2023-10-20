Google is terrified of a lawsuit that may stop all AI development in its tracks

Google has filed to dismiss a lawsuit that claims the company has wrongfully used data scraped from millions of users to train its AI.

Published
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

A class action lawsuit against Google has alleged the company violated millions of its users' privacy rights by using their data to train AI models.

Google is terrified of a lawsuit that may stop all AI development in its tracks 989876
Open Gallery 2

The lawsuit alleges that Google was only able to build its now variety of AI models by secretly stealing user data from hundreds of millions of Americans using the company's services. More specifically, the lawsuit outlines the need for large swaths of data to train AI models, and how much Google has acquired from internet users without their consent. Google has responded to the class-action lawsuit, dismissing the claims and arguing that it hasn't done anything to violate user privacy, data ownership, and intellectual property rights.

Furthermore, Google has suggested that these accusations harm the entire generative AI industry and that if the prosecutors win, it would be the equivalent of taking "a sledgehammer not just to Google's services, but to the very idea of generative AI." The debate between Google and the prosecutors highlights very divisive aspects of AI development - who owns the data on the internet? Is it companies such as Google? Do users own their own data? And can any company simply acquire user data without user consent to train complex AI models that can be turned into something extremely lucrative for the company?

"Using publicly available information to learn is not stealing," Google writes in the document. "Nor is it an invasion of privacy, conversion, negligence, unfair competition, or copyright infringement."

"Our data is our property, our data is valuable and no one has the legal right to just take it. Big Tech's attempt to make mass theft of our personal information a commercial norm is wildly irresponsible and short-sighted," said Ryan Clarkson, managing partner at Clarkson Law Firm which filed the suit against Google

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.89
$69.89$69.89$69.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
--$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/19/2023 at 11:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:fingfx.thomsonreuters.com, reuters.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags