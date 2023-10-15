Intel 14th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake Refresh' CPUs: same pricing as 13th Gen Core CPUs

Intel's next-gen 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs are so close we can practically smell the silicon, and now we have some important details regarding pricing.
14th Gen won't cost more than 13th Gen: This is what we know, the leaked pricing shows that the lowest member of the Raptor Lake Refresh family -- the Core i5-14600KF -- will cost $294. This applies up to the Core i9-14900K, which will cost $589, or the Core i9-14900KF ("F" variant without integrated GPU) will be $25 less again, down to $564.
- Intel Core i9-14900K price: $589
- Intel Core i9-14900KF price: $564
- Intel Core i7-14700K price: $409
- Intel Core i7-14700KF price: $384
- Intel Core i5-14600K price: $319
- Intel Core i5-14600KF price: $294
How many cores, threads, and max CPU clocks? Intel is cranking its flagship Core i9-14900K processor up to a whopping 6.0GHz using its Thermal Velocity Boost technology, with 24 cores (8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores) and 32 threads in total. The Core i7-14700K has 20 cores (8 P-Cores and 12 E-Cores) and 28 threads in total, clocking up to 5.6GHz using Turbo Boox Max Technology 3.0. The slowest member in the Core i5-14600K has 14 cores (6 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores) and 20 threads, boosting up to 5.3GHz max.
- Intel Core i9-14900K: 24 cores, 32 threads @ up to 6.0GHz
- Intel Core i9-14900KF: 24 cores, 32 threads @ up to 6.0GHz (no integrated GPU)
- Intel Core i7-14700K: 20 cores, 28 threads @ up to 5.6GHz
- Intel Core i7-14700KF: 20 cores, 28 threads @ up to 5.6GHz (no integrated GPU)
- Intel Core i5-14600K: 14 cores, 20 threads @ up to 5.3GHz
- Intel Core i5-14600KF: 14 cores, 20 threads @ up to 5.3GHz (no integrated GPU)
DDR5-5600 + DDR4-3200 RAM supported: Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs will support either up to DDR5-5600 in the right motherboard, as well as DDR4-3200 if you didn't want to pony up the money to buy a new 700 series motherboard. If you did, however, buy a new Z790 motherboard for example, then you could couple it with some higher-end DDR5-5600 memory out of the box.
Only the Core i9-14900K + 14900KF has Thermal Velocity Boost: Why does this matter? Well, with Thermal Velocity Boost on the flagship Core i9-14900K and 14900KF, the CPU will boost those P-Cores up to a whopping 6.0GHz. The Core i7-14700K under it will only boost up to 5.6GHz through Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology.
Intel's new Core i9-14900K processor benched in gaming situations against the rival and its Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7950X, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors. There's also some content creation benchmarks here, comparing the 12th Gen and 13th Gen Core i7 processors -- the Core i7-12700K and Core i7-13700K processors -- against the new Core i7-14700K processor with some interesting results.