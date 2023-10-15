Intel 14th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake Refresh' CPUs: same pricing as 13th Gen Core CPUs

Intel 14th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake Refresh' full specifications leaked, pricing will stay the same as 13th Gen: 14900K should cost the same as 13900K.

Intel's next-gen 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs are so close we can practically smell the silicon, and now we have some important details regarding pricing.

8

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

14th Gen won't cost more than 13th Gen: This is what we know, the leaked pricing shows that the lowest member of the Raptor Lake Refresh family -- the Core i5-14600KF -- will cost $294. This applies up to the Core i9-14900K, which will cost $589, or the Core i9-14900KF ("F" variant without integrated GPU) will be $25 less again, down to $564.

Intel Core i9-14900K price: $589

Intel Core i9-14900KF price: $564

Intel Core i7-14700K price: $409

Intel Core i7-14700KF price: $384

Intel Core i5-14600K price: $319

Intel Core i5-14600KF price: $294

8

How many cores, threads, and max CPU clocks? Intel is cranking its flagship Core i9-14900K processor up to a whopping 6.0GHz using its Thermal Velocity Boost technology, with 24 cores (8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores) and 32 threads in total. The Core i7-14700K has 20 cores (8 P-Cores and 12 E-Cores) and 28 threads in total, clocking up to 5.6GHz using Turbo Boox Max Technology 3.0. The slowest member in the Core i5-14600K has 14 cores (6 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores) and 20 threads, boosting up to 5.3GHz max.

Intel Core i9-14900K: 24 cores, 32 threads @ up to 6.0GHz

Intel Core i9-14900KF: 24 cores, 32 threads @ up to 6.0GHz (no integrated GPU)

Intel Core i7-14700K: 20 cores, 28 threads @ up to 5.6GHz

Intel Core i7-14700KF: 20 cores, 28 threads @ up to 5.6GHz (no integrated GPU)

Intel Core i5-14600K: 14 cores, 20 threads @ up to 5.3GHz

Intel Core i5-14600KF: 14 cores, 20 threads @ up to 5.3GHz (no integrated GPU)

DDR5-5600 + DDR4-3200 RAM supported: Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs will support either up to DDR5-5600 in the right motherboard, as well as DDR4-3200 if you didn't want to pony up the money to buy a new 700 series motherboard. If you did, however, buy a new Z790 motherboard for example, then you could couple it with some higher-end DDR5-5600 memory out of the box.

Only the Core i9-14900K + 14900KF has Thermal Velocity Boost: Why does this matter? Well, with Thermal Velocity Boost on the flagship Core i9-14900K and 14900KF, the CPU will boost those P-Cores up to a whopping 6.0GHz. The Core i7-14700K under it will only boost up to 5.6GHz through Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology.

8

Intel's new Core i9-14900K processor benched in gaming situations against the rival and its Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7950X, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors. There's also some content creation benchmarks here, comparing the 12th Gen and 13th Gen Core i7 processors -- the Core i7-12700K and Core i7-13700K processors -- against the new Core i7-14700K processor with some interesting results.