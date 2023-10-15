Here are all the specs on Intel's new 14th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake Refresh' CPUs

The full specifications and pricing are now available for Intel's new 14th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake Refresh' CPUs: Core i5-14600K to the Core i9-14900K.

We are just hours away from the unleashing of Intel's new 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPUs, and now we've got the full specifications and pricing details on all of the next-gen desktop CPUs ranging from the Core i5-14600K up to the Core i9-14900K.

8

Intel 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPU lineup (source: HDTecnologia)

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

Starting out with Intel's new flagship Core i9-14900K processor, we now know it will indeed have 24 cores -- with 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores -- with 36MB of cache in total. We're going to see the Core i9-14900K run with a base CPU clock of 3.2GHz, while it will boost at up to 6.0GHz on its P-Cores, with support for up to both DDR5-5600 and down to DDR4-3200 memory.

Intel will have its flagship Core i9-19400K selling for $589, while if you want the Core i9-14900KF -- the "F" there means it has no integrated GPU -- then you can save $25, with the Core i9-14900KF processor costing $564.

Pricing-wise, Intel is keeping the same pricing as its 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" series of CPUs, with the new Core i5-14600KF starting at $294, while the Core i9-14900K is priced at $589.

8

Intel's own marketing slides point to the new Core i9-14900K offering up to 6GHz out of the box, with up to 23% more performance when it comes to gaming and up to 54% faster in creator workflows.

8

Intel 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPU benchmarks(source: HDTecnologia)

In this slide, we have Intel comparing the new Core i9-14900K directly against AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D -- although, as I've said before a better comparison would be against the Ryzen 7 7800X3D with its single CCD versus the dual CCD on the 7950X3D -- but still, we have a 1080p gaming suite at High graphics details showing the Intel Core i9-14900K either keeping up, or beating the Ryzen 9 7950X3D in a big array of games at 1080p.

8

Intel 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPU benchmarks(source: HDTecnologia)

The next slide is comparing the new Core i9-14900K processor against 3 different AMD processors here in in-game frame consistency: comparing the Core i9-14900K against the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7950X, and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor. Intel points out that its new Core i9-14900K delivers "higher FPS at the 99th percentile low-water mark".

8

Intel 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPU benchmarks(source: HDTecnologia)

In pure gaming performance, Intel is happy with its performance from the new Core i9-14900K processor against the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7950X, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D. That's a good spread of games, with even Starfield included here (and running up to 23% faster on the Core i9-14900K, too).

8

Intel 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPU benchmarks(source: HDTecnologia)

Intel even compares its older Core i7-12700K, Core i7-13700K, and new Core i7-14700K against each other in some awesome Core i7 generational performance benchmarks. The new Core i7-14700K is a huge win for content creation, as you can see, where in something like Performance Capture for Character with Unreal Engine 5 Metahuman technology is 32% faster on the Core i7-14700K against the Core i7-12700K.

We have up to 63% more performance from Adobe After Effects in Multi-Frame Rendering with the new Core i7-14700K slaying the Core i7-12700K, showing some fantastic generational performance between the three different generations of Core i7 processors.

8

Intel 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake Refresh" CPU benchmarks(source: HDTecnologia)

On the last side, Intel shows that it has leadership across multiple content creation software packages, including photo and video editing, as well as 2D and 3D modeling. The new Core i7-14700K and Core i9-14900K processors are tested against only the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X here (not the Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor).