AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D drops to just $329 at Microcenter, the best upgrade you can do in 2023!

Intel might be on the eve of releasing its new Core i9-14900K flagship processor, but that doesn't mean that's the only option you've got to buy as a gamer looking for a new CPU... there's also the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D; which is priced so well right now, down to just $329 at Microcenter.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D pricing (source: Microcenter)

Yeah, AMD's kick-ass Ryzen 7 7800X3D -- which is one of the best CPUs on the market for gaming, I might add -- is just $329. When paired with a cheap AM5 motherboard, a decent cooler, and some DDR5 RAM, you've got a killer combo. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D doesn't get hot under gaming loads like other competing processors -- especially the new Core i9-14900K -- meaning a high-end air cooler or lower-end AIO liquid cooler will easily do the job.

We've seen the Ryzen 7 7800X3D priced down to $349 recently, but another $20 off, with Microcenter bringing the CPU down to $329. But, if you're buying a new "eligible motherboard" with your new 7800X3D processor, you'll get a $30 coupon... depending on which AM5 motherboard you buy. If you're upgrading your entire platform, then you'll need a new AM5 motherboard, and then you can save a further $30, bringing down the price of the 7800X3D to just $299.

That is an astounding price, considering the new Core i9-14900K will sell for just under $600 when it is unleashed soon. You can get the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and a great AM5 motherboard for the same $600 that the 14900K costs on its own, without a new motherboard (and it needs a 360mm AIO liquid cooler to push that 6GHz clock speed, making it a much more expensive venture than the 7800X3D).

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor (source: TweakTown)

How good is the Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor? AMD's kick-ass Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor features 8 cores and 16 threads based on the Zen 4 architecture, with 96MB of L3 cache and its snazzy second-generation 3D V-Cache technology from AMD. There's also the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor for $25 less, but I don't know why you'd buy that when the Ryzen 7 7800XD is available for just $25 more. It's a no-brainer for AM5 motherboard owners

Not convinced? It's cheaper than Intel! If you decide on the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, there are multiple benefits here: it's cheap, it goes into any AM5 motherboard, and it just works. There's no need to overclock it, as you're going to be loving the performance squeezed out of it at stock... and you won't need some huge, expensive AIO liquid cooler.

Just $299 with a new AM5 mobo: The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor will run on an air-cooler, which makes it an even better proposition for the best value for money gaming CPU money can buy... and at $329, it's a steal. $299 with a new AM5 motherboard? Even better.