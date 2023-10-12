GIGABYTE teases Radeon RX 6750 GRE with 12GB for October 18

GIGABYTE confirms new Radeon RX 6750 GRE with 12GB of GDDR6 memory is coming soon, on October 18 for OEM and the Chinese market only.

GIGABYTE has just accidentally, kinda confirmed the existence of the AMD Radeon RX 6750 GRE graphics card -- GRE standing for "Golden Rabbit Edition" -- in celebration of the Year of the Rabbit in China.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6750 GRE reservations (source: GIGABYTE China)

Unfortunately, you won't be able to buy the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6750 GRE graphics card, because it won't be made available for the DIY market outside of China. You can, however, get your hands on the GPU through system integrators across the world, but it won't be as popular as other members of the Radeon RX 6000 and Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards.

Inside, we're expecting GIGABYTE's new Radeon RX 6750 GRE Falcon 12G graphics card available for purchase in China on October 18 at 9 AM. We should see the Radeon RX 6750 GRE graphics card based on the AMD RDNA 2 GPU architecture, but we don't know exactly how many Stream Processors will be used on the GPU itself.

We could see 2304 GPU cores in total, but with GRE models of Radeon RX series graphics cards geared towards the budget-friendly spectrum of the market, we could expect some fat cut from the Navi 22 GPU to keep costs down. GIGABYTE is currently taking orders in China for the Radeon RX 6750 GRE in two of its models: EAGLE and GAMING Radeon RX 6750 GRE cards are on the way.

We should see reviews out of China on October 18 for the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 6750 GRE, then we'll know where it fits in terms of performance, thermals, and price.