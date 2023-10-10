The Vision Pro headset's displays will top out at 100Hz and it'll rarely reach it

The Vision Pro headset will reportedly have variable refresh rate displays that can reach 100Hz, but they'll spend most of their time at 90Hz.

The Apple Vision Pro headset is going on sale in early 2024, we're told. And when it does, it'll ship with a pair of displays that feature a variable refresh rate with a maximum of 100Hz. Although it probably won't spend much of its time at that rate.

That's according to a new report by MacRumors based on a tweet by a social media user going by the name of @M1Astra. They say, based on code that they've found in the latest visionOS beta, that the Vision Pro headset will feature two displays that can dynamically adjust their refresh rates based on their surroundings. In specific cases, they will increase it to 100Hz, but the majority of the time will be spent at 90Hz.

The code found in visionOS displays a string of text that suggests the headset will adjust the refresh rate to 100Hz in order to compensate for the 50Hz flicker caused by artificial lighting. The code also suggests that the headset will be limited to 90Hz when used in Travel mode, a feature that will be enabled whenever the headset is used on an airplane.

90Hz and 100Hz aren't the only refresh rates that the displays will be capable of, however. There will also be support for 96Hz which will be used when displaying video content, like movies, that has been filmed in 24fps.

It's unlikely that the user will be able to control what refresh rate the Vision Pro's displays run at, but those displays will be high quality regardless of how fast they update. They'll be microLED offerings with a 4K resolution per eye and those who have spent time with the headset have lauded the image quality they provide.