Bayonetta director Hideki Kamiya leaves PlatinumGames after 23 years

End of an era: After decades of creating action games, Bayonetta director Hideki Kamiya is leaving PlatinumGames following 23 years of games development.

Hideki Kamiya is a unique figure in the video games industry. Kamiya has gained a following and notoriety for his--for lack of a better term--"salty" nature, but now the developer shares a heartfelt message.

It turns out that the famed Bayonetta series director is leaving PlatinumGames after 23 years with the Japanese games studio. Kamiya says that he will continue making games, but has not revealed exactly where he will go after Platinum. It's possible that NetEase or another publisher has snagged Kamiya to help fulfill plans for worldwide expansion.

PlatinumGames announced the following:

"We regret to announce that Hideki Kamiya will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023. We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership, and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from our start-up to this very day."

Hideki Kamiya then followed up with his own statement: