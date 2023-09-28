iOS 17.1 brings a surprising iPhone 15 Pro Dynamic Island feature to other models

The iPhone 15 Pro has a special flashlight feature that puts an icon in the dynamic island when it's being used and now it's coming to other models, too.

The iOS 17 update has only been around for a little while but Apple is already working on what comes next. The iOS 17.1 update is now available to developers and it'll likely go through a few weeks of beta before it rolls out to everyone who wants it. And they will indeed want it after it was discovered that the first iOS 17.1 beta includes a specific feature that is making the move from the iPhone 15 Pro.

Why this specific feature is currently only available on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max isn't clear, but it's coming to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Pro when iOS 17.1 arrives on public devices. The feature in question? A new icon which appears in the Dynamic Island when the flashlight is being used.

Seeing an icon in the Dynamic Island whenever you turn the flashlight on doesn't immediately seem like something that might be useful. But, how many times have you noticed that your flashlight is turned on without you realizing? Or you turn it on and then forget to turn it off, for example? It happens more often than we might realize so this new feature could well be something that we wind up using more than new realize.

While that feature is only limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max right now, the iOS 17.1 update will bring it to the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus once it arrives for all.